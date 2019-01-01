Profile

Mohammed Murtuza Qureshi

Machine Learning Engineer

A Machine Learning Engineer by profession, I've been working in this field for more than 4 years now. I've worked on a varied spectrum of projects ranging from NLP to Computer Vision. Having worked on projects big companies like Flipkart, MARS, Times of India, Samsung, and also smaller startups, I have unique experience in implementing Deep learning projects right from the ideation to production. I believe Artificial Intelligence can be used to for a greater good. Apart from Data Science, I really like spending my time learning new stuff and focusing on my fitness. After work, you can usually find me at the gym, though I believe it should be before work. But I'm trying! I like reading books and watching fiction and I'm really fascinated about experiencing stories visually (well, movies). Hit me up on my Linkedin for a chat!

Object Detection Using Facebook's Detectron2

Creating Routing Policies to Handle Traffic with AWS Route53

Building Recommendation System Using MXNET on AWS Sagemaker

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Degradation Prediction

Working with Amazon DynamoDB using Python & Boto3

Fashion Image Classification using CNNs in Pytorch

Connecting Rasa Chatbot to External Platforms

Creating an AWS EC2 Autoscaling Group using Load Balancer

Creating And Controlling Git Repository Using AWS CodeCommit

Working with AWS S3 Buckets using Python & boto3

Introduction to Advance Features in Rasa Chatbot Framework 2

