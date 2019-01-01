Nassima Ait-Daoud Tiouririne, MD, is a board-certified psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist who focuses on the pharmacological treatment of alcohol, opioid and other substance use disorders. In addition to caring for patients, Tiouririne also dedicates her time to teaching resident, medical and undergraduate students. A principle investigator on multiple National Institutes of Health-funded projects, and a co-investigator on many other NIH-funded grants, Tiouririne is an active researcher. She has a particular interest in medication development for the treatment of addictions, and understanding the underpinnings of drug craving associated with treatment response. Dr. Tiouririne received her medical degree from Algiers University in Algeria. She trained in psychiatry both at Algiers and UVA, where she completed her residency prior to pursuing a fellowship at University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, Texas. Dr. Tiouririne returned to UVA, and is now the Addiction Medicine Fellowship director and associate director for the Psychiatry Residency Program in the UVA Department of Psychiatry and Neurobehavioral Sciences. In addition, she is director of the Center for Leading-Edge Addiction Research (CLEAR) outpatient Psychiatry services, the medical director of Ambulatory Psychiatry, as well as the medical director of the Office-Based Opioid Treatment (OBOT).