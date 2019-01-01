Nicoletta Di Blas is associate professor at Politecnico di Milano, the largest technical university in Italy. She graduated in classics and holds a PhD in general linguistics. She has been teaching communication skills at Politecnico for almost 20 years and technology-based communication for cultural heritage at the University of Italian Switzerland for 8 years. She is responsible of HOC-LAB, a multimedia communication & innovative education laboratory at the Department of Electronics, Information and Bioengineering. She has taken part in more than 20 research projects, coordinating a number of them. She has (co)authored more than 140 publications.