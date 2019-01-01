Profile

Niels-Erik Clausen

Associate professor

Bio

I am an associate professor at DTU Wind Energy where I work with planning and development of wind farms, icing of wind turbines and social acceptability of wind energy. I am a generalist and I often work as a project manager or coordinator of research projects. Since 2007 I have been teaching planning and development of wind farms as a part of DTU’s two-year MSc programme, where I am head of the study board. Before joining DTU I worked 15 years as an engineer in the private sector. In my spare time I like cycling and cross-country skiing.

Courses

Wind Energy

