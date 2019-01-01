Profile

Philip D. Jaffé

Professor

Bio

Prof. Philip D. Jaffé is the Director of the Centre for Children’s Rights Studies (CIDE) of the University of Geneva (Switzerland) and a Full Professor of Psychology. He is engaged in many research projects, most recently on a rights-based approach to monitoring mechanisms of institutions where children are deprived of liberty, children's participation in traditional justice systems, and exploring children's views on the way to and from school. His interests have touched on the prevalence of the child sexual abuse and of school bullying, children’s perceptions of their rights, child and youth policy. He is a licensed psychotherapist and a court appointed expert in many legal proceedings involving children. In 1994, he was the co-founder of the Swiss Society of Legal Psychology and a decade long first President. He was a member of the Council of Europe's group of experts that drafted the popular 2010 Guidelines on Child-Friendly Justice. Currently, he is a Board member of Pro Juventute, Switzerland's leading organization concerned with and intervening in favor of children and young people.

Courses

Children's Human Rights - An Interdisciplinary Introduction

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder