Rémi Maniak is a Full-Time Professor in Management Science at the École Polytechnique (former Associate Professor at Telecom ParisTech). He graduated from Paris Business School ESCP Europe and obtained a PhD in Management from the École Polytechnique. His research focuses on business models and forms of organization tailored to innovation-based competition and the digital revolution. He also advises several large companies and European projects, and has published many academic books and articles on his specialist subjects.