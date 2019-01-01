Richard M. Ryan, Ph.D., is a Research Professor in the Department of Clinical and Social Sciences in Psychology at the University of Rochester, and Professor at the Institute for Positive Psychology and Education at the Australian Catholic University. He is a clinical psychologist and co-developer of Self-Determination Theory, an internationally recognized leading theory of human motivation. He has lectured in more than 85 universities, received many distinguished career awards. Ryan is among the most cited researchers in psychology and social sciences today and the author of over 300 papers and books in the areas of human motivation, personality, and psychological well-being, including Self-determination theory: Basic psychological needs in motivation, development and wellness (Ryan & Deci, 2017, Guilford).