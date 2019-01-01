Ravi Puralena has dual backgrounds as both an Educational Game designer and a Front-End software engineer. After completing his graduate studies at M.I.T., he worked as a research manager in their Education Arcade Lab in collaboration with the M.I.T. Teacher Education Program. There he helped design video games that helped players all around the globe develop a love for mathematical thinking, logical reasoning, and foreign language learning. Working as a Front-End developer, he's led teams creating desktop and mobile apps for startups and Fortune 100 companies alike. He often lies awake at night, dreaming of how the world will look once we’re able to fully apply all the tools, techniques, and principles that programmers currently use to create video games when designing educational experiences.