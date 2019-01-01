Born in sunny Caracas, Venezuela, Silvia holds a BA in Modern Languages and an MSc in TESOL. She has worked as a lecturer of English, language teaching methods, general and applied linguistics, discourse analysis and public opinion in Latin American and European universities. In 2012, Silvia joined the teaching team of a TEMPUS Doctoral Program in Economics for the Western Balkan countries. She has been working at the Servei de Llengües of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona for nine years. Her current interests lie in ICLHE/CLIL, higher education and teacher training.