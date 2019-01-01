Profile

Silvia Solá Viñals

Teacher

Bio

Born in sunny Caracas, Venezuela, Silvia holds a BA in Modern Languages and an MSc in TESOL. She has worked as a lecturer of English, language teaching methods, general and applied linguistics, discourse analysis and public opinion in Latin American and European universities. In 2012, Silvia joined the teaching team of a TEMPUS Doctoral Program in Economics for the Western Balkan countries. She has been working at the Servei de Llengües of the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona for nine years. Her current interests lie in ICLHE/CLIL, higher education and teacher training.

Courses

English for Teaching Purposes

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder