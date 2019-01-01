Profile

Torben Krogh Mikkelsen

Professor of Remote Sensing for Wind Energy

Bio

Torben Mikkelsen engages with remote sensing activities for wind energy and leads a research and technological development team in the Wind Energy Department at the Technical University of Denmark, DTU. His research and innovation team engages with the development and deployment of a new remote sensing-based research infrastructure for open air experimental research, cf. www.windscanner.dk and www.WindScanner.eu. Professor Torben Mikkelsen received his PhD from the Technical University of Denmark in 1983, followed by a PostDoc position as Associate research professor at the Naval Postgraduate School, Meteorology and Physics Department, 1985-1986 in Monterey, Ca. He became full professor at DTU in 2011. He has a background in plasma physics, atmospheric sciences, atmospheric dispersion and atmospheric wind flow and turbulence.

Courses

Wind Energy

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder