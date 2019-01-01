Torben Mikkelsen engages with remote sensing activities for wind energy and leads a research and technological development team in the Wind Energy Department at the Technical University of Denmark, DTU. His research and innovation team engages with the development and deployment of a new remote sensing-based research infrastructure for open air experimental research, cf. www.windscanner.dk and www.WindScanner.eu. Professor Torben Mikkelsen received his PhD from the Technical University of Denmark in 1983, followed by a PostDoc position as Associate research professor at the Naval Postgraduate School, Meteorology and Physics Department, 1985-1986 in Monterey, Ca. He became full professor at DTU in 2011. He has a background in plasma physics, atmospheric sciences, atmospheric dispersion and atmospheric wind flow and turbulence.