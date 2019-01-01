Tony Townsend has worked in many countries of the world and has been a professor at Monash University in Australia, Florida Atlantic University in America and the University of Glasgow in the UK. He has been President of the International Council on the Education of Teachers and also the International Congress of School Effectiveness and Improvement. He has written a number of books on leadership, teacher education and community partnerships in education. He currently works on a part time basis for the University of Tasmania and also Griffith University in Queensland, Australia