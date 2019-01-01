Profile

Dr. Christian Zurbrügg

Bio

Dr. Christian Zurbrügg has more than 15 years of experience in waste management in middle and low-income countries. He has a Master’s Degree in Geology from the University of Bern, Switzerland, and a PhD in Environmental Engineering from the University of Brescia, Italy. He is Member of the Directorate at Eawag, the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology and Group Leader of Solid Waste Management Research in the Sandec Department. He has conducted applied research projects on waste management concepts and technologies in Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Ghana, Burkina Faso and Costa Rica in collaboration with local research partners. He is author of many books and scientific papers on waste management, organic waste recycling, composting, anaerobic digestion, waste collection, market development & research as well as sanitation systems and technologies. He lectures at EPFL and ETHZ on “Sanitary Engineering in Developing Countries” giving inputs on solid waste management.

Courses

Municipal Solid Waste Management in Developing Countries

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder