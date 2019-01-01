Dr. Christian Zurbrügg has more than 15 years of experience in waste management in middle and low-income countries. He has a Master’s Degree in Geology from the University of Bern, Switzerland, and a PhD in Environmental Engineering from the University of Brescia, Italy. He is Member of the Directorate at Eawag, the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology and Group Leader of Solid Waste Management Research in the Sandec Department. He has conducted applied research projects on waste management concepts and technologies in Indonesia, Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Ethiopia, Tanzania, Ghana, Burkina Faso and Costa Rica in collaboration with local research partners. He is author of many books and scientific papers on waste management, organic waste recycling, composting, anaerobic digestion, waste collection, market development & research as well as sanitation systems and technologies. He lectures at EPFL and ETHZ on “Sanitary Engineering in Developing Countries” giving inputs on solid waste management.