Shreenivas Kunte, CFA, CIPM, is a director for professional learning and advocacy at CFA Institute. He leads professional learning work for CFA Institute in India. Among others, Shreenivas runs a popular investment practice-focused webinar series. He codes in Python. He has taught Python and Machine Learning to more than 200 investment professionals. Prior to joining CFA Institute, Shreenivas worked as the country trading strategist for Citi. He has worked for over two decades in the investment industry. Shreenivas is a computer engineer and is an external research scholar at the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.