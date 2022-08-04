Marcos Arancibia is a Senior Principal Product Manager in the Oracle Autonomous Database team. He is charted with developing a comprehensive platform for enabling all customers and use cases to be successful on Autonomous Database, and working with developers to bring their Applications and workloads as well. Within Product Management he works to develop product strategy, roadmap prioritization, product positioning and product evangelization, working closely with the engineering teams in defining the product roadmap for Autonomous Database. He previously was a PM for Oracle Machine Learning, and before joining Oracle in 2010 he spent 13 years at SAS Institute Inc., from Country Manager in LAD to Regional Data Mining lead in the US. He holds a bachelor's degree with additional courses in the master's degree, both in Statistics from UNICAMP in Brazil. He has Certifications from Stanford on AI and Machine Learning, and from the University of Washington on Computational Neuroscience.