Profile

Dr. Chris Brooks

Instructor

Bio

Christine Brooks spent most of her career as an Associate Professor at the University of Michigan, School of Kinesiology. While at Michigan her research focussed on exercise behavior and participation, consumer behavior and sports marketing. She published one of the first sports marketing text books that was translated into Japanese and Korean. She was one of the early pioneers of online courses and was awarded a Smithsonian Award for her innovative use of technology to teach science. Her early efforts, along with others who were early pioneers of this method of teaching, is in a time capsule at the Smithsonian Institution. After retiring from U. Michigan she began teaching for the University of Florida. She has continued her mission of finding interesting strategies for teaching science — mainly anatomy and physiology. She has continued her innovative online course development and is in the process of launching the first HHP Coursera MOOC entitled: The Science of Athlete Development. She also coordinates the coaching science education for USA Track and Field.

Courses

Science of Training Young Athletes Part 2

The Science of Training Young Athletes

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder