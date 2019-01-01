Christine Brooks spent most of her career as an Associate Professor at the University of Michigan, School of Kinesiology. While at Michigan her research focussed on exercise behavior and participation, consumer behavior and sports marketing. She published one of the first sports marketing text books that was translated into Japanese and Korean. She was one of the early pioneers of online courses and was awarded a Smithsonian Award for her innovative use of technology to teach science. Her early efforts, along with others who were early pioneers of this method of teaching, is in a time capsule at the Smithsonian Institution. After retiring from U. Michigan she began teaching for the University of Florida. She has continued her mission of finding interesting strategies for teaching science — mainly anatomy and physiology. She has continued her innovative online course development and is in the process of launching the first HHP Coursera MOOC entitled: The Science of Athlete Development. She also coordinates the coaching science education for USA Track and Field.