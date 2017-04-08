In this course you will learn how to design the type of training that takes advantage of the plastic nature of the athlete’s body so you mold the right phenotype for a sport. We explore ways the muscular system can be designed to generate higher force and power and the type of training needed to mold the athlete's physical capacity so it meets the energy and biochemical demands of the sport.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Training Science
In the first topic you are introduced to the fundamentals of training science. This knowledge underlies your ability to design the type of training that will most effectively improve an athlete’s performance. Essential concepts such as homeostasis, core training principles, magnitude and timing of the training stimulus, and periodization theory are all discussed.
Sport specific strength and power
Training an athlete’s strength and power so it improves their sport performance is a challenging aspect of coaching. Here is the important knowledge you must have:
Acute fatigue during training and competition
Fatigue is a phenomenon we all experience. It is characterized by tiredness and the desire to rest. Whether the athlete likes it or not, fatigue serves a protective function. It is both cognitive and physical in nature. In this topic you are introduced to the science of acute fatigue due to training and competition. With rest, acute fatigue dissipates and the body becomes stronger. You will learn about important fatigue theories, and the factors believed to contribute to fatigue such as low fuel supplies, acidity and body temperature.
Chronic Fatigue Due to Overtraining
When an athlete is underperforming, and you don’t know why, suspect chronic fatigue due to overtraining as the prime contributing factor. Unfortunately, because we don’t fully understand chronic fatigue our knowledge about overtraining remains scant. Hans Selye’s General Adaptation framework suggests it is likely due to too much training and insufficient recovery that leads to a prolonged maladaptation of physiological systems and structures. In this module you are provided insight into chronic fatigue and its relationship to overtraining.
Follows on exactly where part 1 left off. Superbly relevant for any coach and some great information and knowledge to keep with you throughout your career.
Very in depth and absolutely brilliant content. This is essential for every coach or physical trainer.
This course gives a basic understanding of how to train the athletes in a right approach without overlaoding and injury
These courses are tough, but definitely worthwhile. I enjoyed both of them.
