S
May 22, 2020
This course was fantastic! It was extremely comprehensive and covered so many areas of sports performance and coaching that I was not expecting it to. Thank you Dr Brooks!
KR
Aug 15, 2019
I gained confidence after completing this course. Its important to know and understand the science behind teaching young athletes by a coach. Invaluable insights.
By Krishna H R•
Aug 15, 2019
I gained confidence after completing this course. Its important to know and understand the science behind teaching young athletes by a coach. Invaluable insights.
By Sharan G•
Apr 9, 2017
Follows on exactly where part 1 left off. Superbly relevant for any coach and some great information and knowledge to keep with you throughout your career.
By Vivian•
Sep 14, 2019
Excellent course! I love it.
By Jhonatan J A E•
Apr 23, 2017
Dr. Brooks makes a great professional instruction by constantly citing the research which supports the statements she does in the learning materials, as mentioning when there is no research, or this has resulted confusing upon the statements she is doing. The course provides a detailed summary of key aspects of the science of training young athletes in a fair depth, tests often include feed-back which can clarify concepts whether you get the answers right or wrong, and all materials are organized in a logical way. In my opinion, the course may improve by adding readings, instead of pushing every insight in a lecture, which results challenging to remember or completely understand sometimes. As well including case studies instead of an essay as the only written assignment may result more pragmatic and interesting. Finally, elaborating on the feed-back received after tests, pointing to the learning materials containing the information, and doing more specific questions for the forums may encourage more effectively learners to participate! Thank you so much!
By sunder v k•
Mar 6, 2018
This course gives a basic understanding of how to train the athletes in a right approach without overlaoding and injury
By Nikita R•
Jan 16, 2020
Very informative! After completing this course I am confident in writing annual training programs for my clients!
By Leigh S•
Oct 23, 2020
It only took 6 months of studying 2 days per week, but I finally got through the UF Course on the Science of Training Young Athletes. It was very interesting and included a lot of pretty current work on exercise physiology, anatomy, and training theory (and backed up by scientific studies where possible). Although the course mainly focused on younger athletes there was quite a bit that you could glean for older athletes, too.
By Alvaro G M•
Aug 31, 2017
Again as it was the first edition, this second part of The Sciene of Training Young Athletes has been amazing. A must-know knowledge for every coach in every sport. This second edition is even more specific and focus on practical training issues. Doubtless I will repeat any new edition. It would be very interesting a lesson-module focus on nutritional aspects and advices! Thanks a lot for such a wonderful organization.
By Deepak N•
Jul 27, 2017
It was a great pleasure to do the first course and even greater pleasure to do the second one. The first course helped me a lot when I went for my B license in Football. I hope there is a third course as well. More insights from other experts and athletes would probably make the course more interesting, I guess. This is one of the best courses I have taken in my career. Thanks a lot.
By Lazaros F•
Aug 2, 2017
The course is very informative - what I wanted was to gain a basic understanding of coaching/training so as to better understand the details of exercising. Instead of looking on various sources on internet with questionable reliability I chose to complete this course. I have also completed Part 1 which I highly recommend.
By ILIAS F•
Jul 10, 2020
As a coach of young athletes i spend a lot of time communicating with parents. Most of the times i have to prove where do i get the information from. Now, i have a big source and it is called '' The science of training young athletes''. The certificate will be printed, framed and straight to my office's wall.
By Dani N•
May 20, 2020
Being a coach is an exciting task. The continuous study is vital. There are many subjects that affect training and this course brings clarity to the job of coach. I would like a course in team sports. I really enjoyed both parts of the course. See you soon.
By Rohitsinh J•
May 17, 2021
Dr. Chris Brooks takes us on a journey as to how to scientifically train young athletes and motivate them to be athletes. An informative and exciting course packed with all the information as to train the young athletes.
By Estefany G•
Aug 12, 2020
An awesome course with a great teacher, she explained every topic with examples, graphics in a way that is understandable to everyone. I really enjoyed and loved this course and encouraged me to keep learning!
By Scott M•
May 23, 2020
This course was fantastic! It was extremely comprehensive and covered so many areas of sports performance and coaching that I was not expecting it to. Thank you Dr Brooks!
By Grupo E M•
Nov 3, 2020
Excellent course, some time it was difficult for me due to very technical topics however it has completely usefull subjects for practical uses. thanks for this course !
By Ramkiran B•
Jan 27, 2021
Fantastic course. A must for anybody training athletes or young athletes. Looking forward to more such educational content. Thank you!
By kevin p g n•
Aug 16, 2020
de verdad es un curso muy completo y aunque esta todo en ingles se puede hacer y aprender tranquilamente usando google traductor.
By Luca M•
Jul 18, 2017
Great course, full of important and interesting insights very usefull for coaches who want keep update.
By Bharath A•
Aug 11, 2020
Very in depth and absolutely brilliant content. This is essential for every coach or physical trainer.
By Nji A•
Jun 23, 2019
its very very understandable and i really gain a lot from it please keep the work.thanks
By Jose A G•
Jun 11, 2020
excellent course recommended for all sports instructors, especially soccer instructors
By Jeanne J•
Mar 16, 2018
These courses are tough, but definitely worthwhile. I enjoyed both of them.
By Giovanni W A•
Dec 7, 2017
Just awesome course...straight to the point... easy to understand.
By Bent C D•
Apr 5, 2017
Great course adding critical knowledge to my coaching skills!