Dr. Lihua Ren is an associate professor at Peking University School of Nursing. She has a nursing and preventive medicine interdisciplinary background. She teaches a course in Maternal and infant nursing. Her research mainly involves two fields. On one hand, she focuses on maternal and child health, mainly focusing on early life health management, and the impact of early life environment on maternal and child outcomes. On other hand, she focuses on the impact of environmental pollution on reproductive health. From the perspective of early life, she explored the effects of environmental pollutants in early life on the reproductive function of offspring and the epigenetics mechanism.