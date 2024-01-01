Profile

Swati Puchalapalli

Director, TerraViridis Consultants

Bio

Swati Puchalapalli has 23 years of experience in Sustainable design, computational analysis and environmental policy research. As the director of TerraViridis, a Sustainable Design Consultancy, she is a strong proponent of passive architectural design, combining the learnings from vernacular with simulation-based data driven approach, as a first step towards high performance, high comfort, Net Zero buildings. Her projects range from sustainability consultancy to policy research and training, spread across various continents and building typologies. Swati is a visiting faculty at CEPT Ahmedabad, Manipal University and JNFAU Hyderabad. She is on the advisory board for Solar Decathlon India, and JNFAU. Swati has been involved in developing ECSBC 2023, ISHRAE guidelines for Building Envelope Design, GRIHA, GRIHA LD and SVAGRIHA.

Courses - English

Net-Zero Building Fundamentals

Other topics to explore

Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses