Swati Puchalapalli has 23 years of experience in Sustainable design, computational analysis and environmental policy research. As the director of TerraViridis, a Sustainable Design Consultancy, she is a strong proponent of passive architectural design, combining the learnings from vernacular with simulation-based data driven approach, as a first step towards high performance, high comfort, Net Zero buildings. Her projects range from sustainability consultancy to policy research and training, spread across various continents and building typologies. Swati is a visiting faculty at CEPT Ahmedabad, Manipal University and JNFAU Hyderabad. She is on the advisory board for Solar Decathlon India, and JNFAU. Swati has been involved in developing ECSBC 2023, ISHRAE guidelines for Building Envelope Design, GRIHA, GRIHA LD and SVAGRIHA.