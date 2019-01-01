Profile

Andre Baranski

Dr.

    Bio

    Andrzej Grzegorz Baranski completed his medical study in 1985 at the Medical University of Warsaw, Poland. As a surgical resident, in 1990 he defended under supervision of prof. Polanski his doctoral thesis in the field of experimental liver transplantation. As a physician and university lecturer associated with medical University of Warsaw, he extended his experience in the field of transplant surgery in Belgium, The Netherlands and USA. Since 1997 he has been working as a transplant surgeon at the Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, the Netherlands. In 2011 for merits in the field of organ procurement and transplantation he has obtained from Executive Committee and the Review Panel for Honorary Diplomas of the Division of Transplantation of the European Union of Medical Specialists (UEMS) and the European Board of Surgery (EBS) - Honorary European Diploma in Transplantation Surgery (Modules 1:Multi-organ retrieval and 2: Kidney transplantation, 3: Pancreas transplantation and 4: Liver transplantation. Diploma was unanimously approved in Glasgow on the 7th of September 2011. Since that time he got the title of Fellow of the European Board of Surgery (FEBS). Dr Baranski is an author of numerous worldwide publications (books, cd-room, chapters, and articles) and member of prestigious scientific societies. He is also a chairman and programme director of national and international courses in the field of abdominal surgical anatomy, surgical techniques, organ transplantation and procurement as well as inventor or co-inventor of surgical techniques.

    Courses

    Clinical Kidney, Pancreas and Islet Transplantation

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder