Jeffery Atik is Professor of Law and Jacob Becker Fellow at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, as well as Guest Professor in Civil Law at Lund. He is also co-Principal Investigator of the Lund Quantum Law research project, funded by the Wallenberg Foundations. Atik teaches a series of courses covering law and innovation, including Artificial Intelligence and Law, Smart Contracts and Financial Technology, and Innovation Law / Technology Transfer. His current research areas include computational law, AI and financial regulation, and AI and international trade / national security.