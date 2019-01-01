Profile

Jeffery Atik

Visiting Professor of Law

Bio

Jeffery Atik is Professor of Law and Jacob Becker Fellow at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles, as well as Guest Professor in Civil Law at Lund. He is also co-Principal Investigator of the Lund Quantum Law research project, funded by the Wallenberg Foundations. Atik teaches a series of courses covering law and innovation, including Artificial Intelligence and Law, Smart Contracts and Financial Technology, and Innovation Law / Technology Transfer. His current research areas include computational law, AI and financial regulation, and AI and international trade / national security.

Courses

AI & Law

Other topics to explore
Placeholder
Arts and Humanities
338 courses
Placeholder
Business
1095 courses
Placeholder
Computer Science
668 courses
Placeholder
Data Science
425 courses
Placeholder
Information Technology
145 courses
Placeholder
Health
471 courses
Placeholder
Math and Logic
70 courses
Placeholder
Personal Development
137 courses
Placeholder
Physical Science and Engineering
413 courses
Placeholder
Social Sciences
401 courses
Placeholder
Language Learning
150 courses

Coursera Footer

Start or advance your career

Browse popular topics

Popular courses and articles

Earn a degree or certificate online

Coursera

Community

More

Learn Anywhere
Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Placeholder