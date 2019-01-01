Profile

Thomas RAINEAU

Professor

    Professeur agrégé d’histoire, ancien Max Weber Fellow, Institut Universitaire Européen de Florence. Thomas Raineau est historien de l’intégration européenne, formé à l’Ecole Normale Supérieure et à l’Université de Paris-Sorbonne. Il a enseigné l’histoire de relations internationales et les questions européennes à l’Université Paris-Sorbonne et enseigne toujours à Sciences Po comme chargé de conférences. … Professeur agrégé in history, former Max Weber Fellow, European University Institute, Florence. Thomas Raineau is an historian researching on European integration. He graduated from the Ecole Normale Supérieure and the Université Paris-Sorbonne. After teaching the history of international relations and the European Studies at the Université Paris-Sorbonne, he is currently teaching at Sciences Po as chargé de conférences.

    Geopolitics of Europe

    Géopolitique de l'Europe

