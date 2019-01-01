Jess Yuen has served as Director of Strategic Initiatives for Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, Director of Strategic Initiatives for the Price Family Charitable Fund, and co-founder of San Diego Food Funders at the San Diego Grantmakers. Prior to her work in San Diego, Jess served in the White House Office of Social Innovation and Civic Participation, where she supported the creation of the Impact Economy agenda to examine how public policy can increase impact investing, scale social and hybrid enterprises, and expand corporate social responsibility. Most recently, Jess served as National Director of Advance for the Bernie Sanders campaign and is only recently rediscovering her personal interests – she loves good food more than most things, and is always open to suggestions for new books to read or hobbies to discover. Jess holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science and Anthropology from Wellesley College, as well as a Juris Doctor from the George Washington University Law School.