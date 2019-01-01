Dr. Joris de Vente is a senior researcher at the Spanish National Research Council (CEBAS-CSIC), where he advances interdisciplinary research on environmental change and Sustainable Land Management (SLM) from local to regional scales. He works on applied research in the context of climate change (adaptation and mitigation) and land degradation (prevention and restoration) in close collaboration with stakeholders. He studies SLM to increase water security and ecosystems resilience to land degradation and climate change and other ecosystem services. He combines (participatory) field monitoring, numerical modelling, and socio-ecological systems analysis to identify barriers and motivators for implementation of SLM. He is closely involved in the initiation, monitoring and assessment of several large-scale land restoration initiatives, including regenerative agriculture, reforestations, and ecological restoration of a coastal lagoon. He was member of the Science-Policy Interface of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) from 2014 to 2017, and coordinating lead author of a SPI-UNCCD report on SLM for climate change adaptation and mitigation. He published numerous high-impact scientific publications, technical reports and policy briefs.