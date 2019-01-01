My research is at the intersection of Industrial Organization (IO), Food Marketing, and Food, Health, and Policy. I am interested in topics related to the relationship between food and health, with a focus on the role played by food manufacturers and food retailers to shape this relationship. In my research, I use mostly revealed preference data (sales data), micro economic models and econometrics tools. I received a rigorous training in empirical industrial organization and food marketing, my background also includes a mix of food science and business management acquired in different institutions. I hold a master degree in Food Science (University of Foggia, Italy), a Ph.D. in Management of Innovation in the agri-food sector (University of Foggia, Italy) and a Ph.D. in Agribusiness (Wageningen University, Netherlands).