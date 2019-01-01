Profile

Francesco Bimbo

Research Economist

    Bio

    My research is at the intersection of Industrial Organization (IO), Food Marketing, and Food, Health, and Policy. I am interested in topics related to the relationship between food and health, with a focus on the role played by food manufacturers and food retailers to shape this relationship. In my research, I use mostly revealed preference data (sales data), micro economic models and econometrics tools. I received a rigorous training in empirical industrial organization and food marketing, my background also includes a mix of food science and business management acquired in different institutions. I hold a master degree in Food Science (University of Foggia, Italy), a Ph.D. in Management of Innovation in the agri-food sector (University of Foggia, Italy) and a Ph.D. in Agribusiness (Wageningen University, Netherlands).

    Courses

    The Economics of Agro-Food Value Chains

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder