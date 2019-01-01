Nick Martin is an educator, technologist, and social entrepreneur with over 15 years experience working in international development. He is the founder and CEO of TechChange, a Washington DC-based social enterprise that provides online training on a variety of technology and global development topics. In the last ten years, TechChange has worked with hundreds of leading social sector organizations to design over 800 engaging and community focused online courses for audiences all over the world. Nick is also a faculty member at Columbia and Georgetown Universities and sits on the board of PopTech.