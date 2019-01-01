Bio Prof. Gert-Jan van Ommen, PhD, is former head of the Department of Human Genetics of Leiden University Medical Center (1991-2012), founder of the Leiden Genome Technology Center, director of the Center for Medical Systems Biology and board member of BBMRI-NL, ASHG and P3G. He is a founding member of BBMRI-ERIC, BBMRI-NL and co-coordinator of projects BBMRI-LPC and NeurOmics. Van Ommen is Editor-in-chief of the European Journal of Human Genetics, past president of HUGO and of the European and Dutch Societies of Human Genetics and past and current member of several committees in the fields of genetics, innovative health care, genomics, bioinformatics, biobanking, ethics and IP issues