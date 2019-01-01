Profile

Peter Knorringa

Professor of Private Sector & Development

    Peter Knorringa has a PhD in Development Economics from the Free University, Amsterdam and is Professor of Private Sector & Development at the International Institute of Social Studies (ISS) of Erasmus University Rotterdam. His main interest concerns the diverse roles and impacts of business on development. He investigates to what extent socially responsible and environmentally sustainable forms of development are possible under capitalism. His empirical research focuses on global value chains, industrial clusters, private governance and labour standards, frugal innovation, informal sector entrepreneurship, and strategies to support survival businesses. He is one of the co-founders and the present Director of the Research Centre on Frugal Innovation in Africa, an initiative of Leiden University, Delft University of Technology and Erasmus University Rotterdam.

    Local Economic Development

