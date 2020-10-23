Profile

Lisa Danquah

    Bio

    Lisa was previously a Teaching Fellow on the Global Master of Public Health degree at Imperial College London, and supported the development and delivery of the Statistics for Public Health Specialisation and led on the design, development and delivery of the Digital Health Specialisation and associated courses together with the Specialisation Lead and the teaching team. She has a BA in Human Geography, an MSc in Public Health, an MSc in Social Statistics (Research Methods), and a PhD in Social Statistics and Demography. She has extensive experience in international public health predominately in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) and has worked on various field and desk-based epidemiological and mixed methods research studies in a number of LMICs in sub-Saharan Africa, South and South-east Asia, South-eastern Europe and the Caribbean on a range of topic areas to include disability, eye health, water, sanitation and hygiene interventions, neglected tropical diseases and infectious diseases research, and has also conducted research focused on higher income settings, for example, the Middle East. Her main research interests are focused on the use and evaluation of novel technologies (digital health interventions) during infectious disease outbreaks for disease surveillance and control of infectious diseases in LMICs, in particular, emerging infectious diseases.

    Courses

    Design and Implementation of Digital Health Interventions

    Introduction to Digital health

    Evaluation of Digital Health Interventions

