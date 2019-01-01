Profile

Rick Hurst

Technical Architect

    Bio

    AWS Technical Architect, based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Rick has been with AWS for almost 3 years, and is an Ex AWS Senior Technical Trainer. As Technical Architect he works broadly with various leaders in the curriculum teams to facilitate technical training material, such as labs, code exercises, and bootcamps, while ensuring our courses are scoped appropriately for the respective audiences. Prior to AWS Rick was a freelance technical trainer and FullStack software developer, where he created and produced videos and screencasts, created custom technical curriculum, developed software, and specialized in online live coaching along with in-person custom software training to the Enterprise. Outside of AWS, Rick spends the rest of this time developing software applications for fun, playing guitar, or immersed in his Oculus Rift. Mostly, his time is spent and pushing his cat off his keyboard. Rick actively trains in Full Contact Taekwondo, and is entering a tournament in April, and preparing for his black belt exam which is set for September.

    Courses

    Building Modern Java Applications on AWS

    AWS Fundamentals: Building Serverless Applications

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder