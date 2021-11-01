Profile

Adam Tetelman

Enterprise Product Architect

    Adam Tetelman is a senior product architect at NVIDIA focused on MLOps, edge, datacenter, managing GPU clusters, and scaling up & out AI workloads through best-practices in DevOps, MLOps, and AI. Adam has a degrees in computational robotics, computer & systems engineering, and cognitive science and has worked across various DevOps & AI fields for the past 10+ years. Adam is one of the lead developers of the DeepOps project, leads efforts with the DGX-Ready Software program and has deployed and operationalized several of the top 50 supercomputers; he's looking to share that expertise.

    Hands-on Machine Learning with AWS and NVIDIA

