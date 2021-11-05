Profile

I am a Cyber Security professional, and IT Master degree researcher, with interest in AI, ML, deep fake and semantic web and their challenges. Passionate with network security and modern datacenter networking. Skilled in IT risk assessment, Security design principles, Data analysis and visualization, public speaking, Digital forensics, and process automation. I have coding experience, with understanding for code security measures, I enjoy my free time in learning new skills, teaching and mentoring.

اساسيات تحليل أمن الشبكات باستخدام Wireshark

كتابة وقراءة البيانات الملتقطة في الشبكة باستخدام tcpdump

Working with tcpdump Filters

