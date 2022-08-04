Hi! I joined DeepLearning.AI as a Curriculum Engineer to help with creation and revision of technical assignments, aiming to improve learners' experience with the courses. Online education can be life changing for people and I am excited to be a part of the development team. I grew up in Russia, where I studied pure mathematics, then worked in Finance and Data Analysis. In 2011 I came to Australia for research work, and I have been teaching mathematical and statistical subjects in the Australian Universities. A few years ago, I started to learn Data Science, moved to the software development industry, and then joined the DLAI team. I love mathematics (with programming and teaching), dancing and people. Most of my free time I have spent in the dance studios. On weekends I teach Character Dance in the local Australian ballet schools, help some children with mathematics, hike and now learn to swim and dance in the water.