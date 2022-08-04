Profile

Elena Sanina

Curriculum Engineer

Bio

Hi! I joined DeepLearning.AI as a Curriculum Engineer to help with creation and revision of technical assignments, aiming to improve learners' experience with the courses. Online education can be life changing for people and I am excited to be a part of the development team. I grew up in Russia, where I studied pure mathematics, then worked in Finance and Data Analysis. In 2011 I came to Australia for research work, and I have been teaching mathematical and statistical subjects in the Australian Universities. A few years ago, I started to learn Data Science, moved to the software development industry, and then joined the DLAI team. I love mathematics (with programming and teaching), dancing and people. Most of my free time I have spent in the dance studios. On weekends I teach Character Dance in the local Australian ballet schools, help some children with mathematics, hike and now learn to swim and dance in the water.

Courses

Linear Algebra for Machine Learning and Data Science

Calculus for Machine Learning and Data Science

