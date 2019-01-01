Ulrika Andersson is Professor of Criminal Law at the Faculty of Law, Lund University, Sweden, working as a teacher and researcher in criminal law and criminal procedural law. Her main research focuses broadly on questions concerning law and power. She is particularly interested in issues of sexuality and gender, in addition to power relations in regard to class and ethnicity. She has done research on sexual offenses, highlighting the gendered structure of legal definitions, as well as the proof process. She has also done research on human trafficking regulations and dealt with juvenile crime and delinquency issues in connection with gang activity. Andersson has also participated in the project Inequalities and Multiple Discrimination in Access to Health.