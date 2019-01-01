Profile

Ulrika Andersson

Professor of Law

    Bio

    Ulrika Andersson is Professor of Criminal Law at the Faculty of Law, Lund University, Sweden, working as a teacher and researcher in criminal law and criminal procedural law. Her main research focuses broadly on questions concerning law and power. She is particularly interested in issues of sexuality and gender, in addition to power relations in regard to class and ethnicity. She has done research on sexual offenses, highlighting the gendered structure of legal definitions, as well as the proof process. She has also done research on human trafficking regulations and dealt with juvenile crime and delinquency issues in connection with gang activity. Andersson has also participated in the project Inequalities and Multiple Discrimination in Access to Health.

    Courses

    AI & Law

    Other topics to explore
    Placeholder
    Arts and Humanities
    338 courses
    Placeholder
    Business
    1095 courses
    Placeholder
    Computer Science
    668 courses
    Placeholder
    Data Science
    425 courses
    Placeholder
    Information Technology
    145 courses
    Placeholder
    Health
    471 courses
    Placeholder
    Math and Logic
    70 courses
    Placeholder
    Personal Development
    137 courses
    Placeholder
    Physical Science and Engineering
    413 courses
    Placeholder
    Social Sciences
    401 courses
    Placeholder
    Language Learning
    150 courses

    Coursera Footer

    Start or advance your career

    Browse popular topics

    Popular courses and articles

    Earn a degree or certificate online

    Coursera

    Community

    More

    Learn Anywhere
    Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
    Placeholder