Profile

Lena Wahlberg

Associate Professor of Law

    Bio

    Lena Wahlberg is an associate professor in jurisprudence, specializing in medical law. Most of her research has been concerned with ethical, conceptual and methodological problems that arise in the interface of law and other scientific disciplines. In her doctoral thesis, she examined some of the difficulties that arise when information from the natural sciences is used in the enforcement of tort law and environmental law. Since 2015, she has been part of an inter-disciplinary and international research program on the role of scientific evidence and clinical experience in the legal regulation of health care and medical decision making (vbe.lu.se). In addition to research, she teaches philosophy of law, methods for legal research, medical law and evidentiary law.

    Courses

    AI & Law

