I have been working as an educator for 22+ years in the IT industry. I have been responsible for designing and delivering training programs on Object Oriented Analysis and Design, Programming languages like Java, Go, C, C++, etc. Architecture, Design and Development of Enterprise solutions, Enterprise Application Integration, and Cloud based Software as a Service solutions like Salesforce. These programs were delivered for various roles in Infosys. Teaching is my passion and I has actively trained and enabled the competency of Infosys employees and several clients.