Dr. Samuel is an information and artificial intelligence (AI) scientist and professor at Rutgers, a top US university. Dr. Samuel’s theoretical research covers human intelligence and artificial intelligences interaction and information philosophy. In his applied research, he employs advanced textual analytics, NLP and NLU tools and advanced machine learning methods to study human behavior and public perception informatics. He possesses significant expertise in generative artificial intelligence, data analytics, public informatics, text analytics, natural language processing (NLP), natural language understanding (NLU) and natural language generation (NLG) concepts. Dr. Samuel has considerable industry experience in finance, technology, and consulting, and has published numerous notable papers, serves in editorial roles including being Editor in Chief, and has developed multiple DS and AI courses and graduate programs. As a professor at Rutgers University, he teaches an artificial intelligence strategy course and an NLP studio. As a business leader, Dr. Samuel has supported global investments in multiple asset classes. Dr. Samuel is sought after speaker and thought leader on AI and the philosophical and future socioeconomic implications of AI.