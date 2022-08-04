Learner Reviews & Feedback for A Technical Leader's Qualities and Effectiveness by University of Colorado Boulder
About the Course
This course describes the traits of Great Leaders who combine fierce resolve with personal humility. Indeed, they might be described more as “plow horses” as opposed to “show horses”. They see themselves as servants to the team and to the organization. They “hold the line” when faced with tough decisions and “do what must be done” when the time comes. Their leadership is based on solid ethical principles and they act with quiet, calm determination.
This course can be taken for academic credit as part of CU Boulder’s Master of Engineering in Engineering Management (ME-EM) degree offered on the Coursera platform. The ME-EM is designed to help engineers, scientists, and technical professionals move into leadership and management roles in the engineering and technical sectors. With performance-based admissions and no application process, the ME-EM is ideal for individuals with a broad range of undergraduate education and/or professional experience. Learn more about the ME-EM program at https://www.coursera.org/degrees/me-engineering-management-boulder....