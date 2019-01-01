Learner Reviews & Feedback for Achieving Health Equity in Healthcare by University of Michigan
About the Course
The third and the last course of the Addressing Racial Health Inequity in Healthcare specialization will go through various approaches that are used to addressing racial inequity in healthcare., and the strengths and challenges of those approaches. You will explore legal, policy, and regulatory approaches to interventions such as Title IX in the United States. You will explore what is being done to intervene on providers to reduce differential care. You will unpack quality improvement and multiple approaches to leveraging healthcare systems and community partnerships to address access to care. You will also come to understand the history and role of community health centers in being critical infrastructure in addressing the health needs of diverse populations. Finally, you will be introduced to the workforce initiatives and the reparations that aim to close the racial and ethnic healthcare disparities gaps....