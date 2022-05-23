About this Course

Intermediate Level

Must have at least six months’ experience using Accountant Connect and must be an active user to register for the certification program.

Approx. 6 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Become proficient in the use and application of Accountant Connect.

  • Be prepared for the certification exam.

  • Know how to leverage the products and services offered through Accountant Connect, including the Wolters Kluwer’s CCH Resource Library.

  • Be able to perform tasks that include adding and working with clients, automating reports and tax forms, advising clients with the analysis tools.

Skills you will gain

  • Accounting Organizational Skills
  • Ability to Prepare Financial Statements
  • Data Analysis
  • Proficiency in Accounting Software
  • Critical Thinking Skills
Automatic Data Processing, Inc.

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Setting Up Accountant Connect

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 26 min)
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Adding and Working with Clients

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 25 min)
Week
3

Week 3

1 hour to complete

Automating Reports and Tax Forms

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 18 min)
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Better Advising with Analysis Tools

1 hour to complete
1 video (Total 24 min)

