Kubernetes Integration and Advanced Orchestration Techniques
Kubernetes Integration and Advanced Orchestration Techniques

Graham Jones

11 hours (approximately)
February 2024

12 quizzes

11 hours (approximately)
There are 3 modules in this course

Welcome to the first module of the final course in our three-part Advanced Kubernetes series! In this module, we will describe Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) in Kubernetes, investigating its seamless integration with Kubernetes clusters, and how this dynamic duo of Kubernetes and CI/CD automates, streamlines, and elevates the efficiency, consistency, and reliability of your software delivery process.

8 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

In this second module of our Advanced Kubernetes course, we will dive deeper into Helm, the powerful Kubernetes package manager. It has three main parts: Helm CLI, which is like a control center; Helm Charts, which are like app packages; and Helm Repositories, where you find and share these charts. Together, they simplify app deployment and management in Kubernetes.

8 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin

Welcome to the final module of our Advanced Kubernetes course! In this module, we'll explore Kubernetes Operators and Custom Controllers. Operators automate tasks like scaling databases, while Custom Controllers provide broader customization and policy enforcement. We'll also cover the Kubernetes Operator Framework and the Operator SDK to empower you to build custom Operators effectively. Get ready to master automation and custom resource management in Kubernetes!

6 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins

Graham Jones
