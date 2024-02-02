The culminating course in this specialization dives into the integration of Kubernetes with Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) pipelines, providing learners with a comprehensive understanding of the intricate relationship between container orchestration and streamlined software delivery processes. Throughout this course, learners explore advanced orchestration techniques, including essential topics such as Helm, Kubernetes Operators, custom controllers, and GitOps workflows. By the end of the course, students will not only have gained proficiency in these advanced Kubernetes concepts but will also possess the practical skills necessary to seamlessly incorporate them into their development workflows. Armed with this expertise, they will be well-equipped to efficiently manage Kubernetes clusters while optimizing the entire software development lifecycle using advanced orchestration techniques, thereby positioning themselves as valuable assets in the ever-evolving world of containerized application deployment.
Kubernetes Integration and Advanced Orchestration Techniques
This course is part of Advanced Kubernetes Specialization
Taught in English
Included with
Course
Recommended experience
Skills you'll gain
Details to know
Add to your LinkedIn profile
February 2024
12 quizzes
Course
Recommended experience
See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills
Build your subject-matter expertise
- Learn new concepts from industry experts
- Gain a foundational understanding of a subject or tool
- Develop job-relevant skills with hands-on projects
- Earn a shareable career certificate
Earn a career certificate
Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV
Share it on social media and in your performance review
There are 3 modules in this course
Welcome to the first module of the final course in our three-part Advanced Kubernetes series! In this module, we will describe Continuous Integration and Continuous Deployment (CI/CD) in Kubernetes, investigating its seamless integration with Kubernetes clusters, and how this dynamic duo of Kubernetes and CI/CD automates, streamlines, and elevates the efficiency, consistency, and reliability of your software delivery process.
What's included
8 videos5 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
In this second module of our Advanced Kubernetes course, we will dive deeper into Helm, the powerful Kubernetes package manager. It has three main parts: Helm CLI, which is like a control center; Helm Charts, which are like app packages; and Helm Repositories, where you find and share these charts. Together, they simplify app deployment and management in Kubernetes.
What's included
8 videos2 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt1 plugin
Welcome to the final module of our Advanced Kubernetes course! In this module, we'll explore Kubernetes Operators and Custom Controllers. Operators automate tasks like scaling databases, while Custom Controllers provide broader customization and policy enforcement. We'll also cover the Kubernetes Operator Framework and the Operator SDK to empower you to build custom Operators effectively. Get ready to master automation and custom resource management in Kubernetes!
What's included
6 videos3 readings4 quizzes1 discussion prompt2 plugins
Instructor
Offered by
Recommended if you're interested in Networking
Why people choose Coursera for their career
New to Networking? Start here.
Open new doors with Coursera Plus
Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription
Advance your career with an online degree
Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online
Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business
Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy
Frequently asked questions
Access to lectures and assignments depends on your type of enrollment. If you take a course in audit mode, you will be able to see most course materials for free. To access graded assignments and to earn a Certificate, you will need to purchase the Certificate experience, during or after your audit. If you don't see the audit option:
The course may not offer an audit option. You can try a Free Trial instead, or apply for Financial Aid.
The course may offer 'Full Course, No Certificate' instead. This option lets you see all course materials, submit required assessments, and get a final grade. This also means that you will not be able to purchase a Certificate experience.
When you enroll in the course, you get access to all of the courses in the Specialization, and you earn a certificate when you complete the work. Your electronic Certificate will be added to your Accomplishments page - from there, you can print your Certificate or add it to your LinkedIn profile. If you only want to read and view the course content, you can audit the course for free.
If you subscribed, you get a 7-day free trial during which you can cancel at no penalty. After that, we don’t give refunds, but you can cancel your subscription at any time. See our full refund policy.