About this Course

Beginner Level

無須先備知識，但能英文閱讀。

Approx. 12 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

What you will learn

  • 本課程旨在使學習者認識企業管理的基本理論與概念，以應用於農場或農企業之經營。

Skills you will gain

  • 農業供應鏈與農企業
  • 營運計劃書
  • 管理職能
Beginner Level

無須先備知識，但能英文閱讀。

Approx. 12 hours to complete
Chinese (Traditional)

Instructor

Offered by

National Taiwan University

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week 1

2 hours to complete

農企業概念 & 商業環境與總體經濟學

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 54 min), 3 readings, 1 quiz
Week 2

2 hours to complete

基本管理觀念 & 營運計劃書

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 72 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week 3

2 hours to complete

生產管理

2 hours to complete
6 videos (Total 42 min), 2 readings, 2 quizzes
Week 4

2 hours to complete

財務管理 & 計劃評估

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 85 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz

