本課程主要介紹企業管理的基本理論與概念，並整合經濟學、會計學及統計學等專業知識，培養農業企業化經營所需管理人才之智能。
農企業管理學 (Agribusiness Management)National Taiwan University
About this Course
無須先備知識，但能英文閱讀。
What you will learn
本課程旨在使學習者認識企業管理的基本理論與概念，以應用於農場或農企業之經營。
Skills you will gain
- 農業供應鏈與農企業
- 營運計劃書
- 管理職能
無須先備知識，但能英文閱讀。
Offered by
National Taiwan University
We firmly believe that open access to learning is a powerful socioeconomic equalizer. NTU is especially delighted to join other world-class universities on Coursera and to offer quality university courses to the Chinese-speaking population. We hope to transform the rich rewards of learning from a limited commodity to an experience available to all.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
農企業概念 & 商業環境與總體經濟學
本單元以介紹農業供應鏈與農企業定義為主軸，並結合經濟學相關之基本知識與概念。
基本管理觀念 & 營運計劃書
本單元說明一般管理流程及決策方法，並聚焦介紹營運計劃書之用途與內容。
生產管理
本單元介紹企業生產之定義與流程，並從產品開發、廠址與設備選擇、營運控管、品質控管等方面，探討管理者從事生產規劃的考量因素。
財務管理 & 計劃評估
本單元主要說明財務管理之分析工具與評估方法，並透過介紹貨幣時間價值及資本預算概念，解析管理者面對投資計劃的決策原則。
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I purchase the Certificate?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.