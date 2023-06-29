Exam Prep AI-102: Microsoft Azure AI Engineer Associate

The AI-102: Designing and Implementing a Microsoft Azure AI Solution certification exam tests the candidate’s experience and knowledge of the AI solutions that make the most of Azure Cognitive Services and Azure services. In addition, the exam also tests the candidate's ability to implement this knowledge by participating in all phases of AI solutions development—from defining requirements, and design to development, deployment, integration, maintenance, performance tuning, and monitoring.
Explore and make use of AI conversational assistants.
Design and implement Computer Vision Solutions.
Develop Natural Language Processing Applications.
Design and Implement Knowledge Mining Solutions.
There are 5 modules in this course
Welcome to Week 1 of the Course. In this week, we’ll explore the basic course introduction and Azure Congitive Services. We will also explore the the concepts of Azure AI services with security based selecion. By the end of the course we'll learn how to create solutions to detect anomalies and improve content.
32 videos3 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt
Welcome to Week 2 of the Course. This week, we’ll explore the concepts of Image processing requirements, responses, and features. We learn the concepts of Text Extractor and Azure Video Indexer. By the end of this course, we will be able to configure Image classification and object detection in Azure AI Services.
15 videos1 reading3 quizzes
Welcome to Week 3 of the Course. This week, we’ll explore the concepts of Analyzing text & Process Speech. We will learn the concepts of the Translate Language & Language Understanding Model. By the end of this course, we will be able to create Conversational Q&A solutions in Azure AI Services.
39 videos1 reading4 quizzes
Welcome to Week 4 of the Course. This week, we’ll explore the concepts of Cognitive Search & AI Enrichment Skills. Then we learn how to perform Query an index, including syntax, sorting, filtering, and wildcards. By the end of this course, we will learn to demonstrate indexing by adding Cognitive Skills concepts.
10 videos1 reading2 quizzes
Welcome to the final week(Week 5) of the Course. This week, we’ll explore the concepts of AI Conversation Flow and Cognitive Search Solutions. Then we will learn how to analyze the concepts of Testing and Publishing the Conversational Bot. By the end of this course, we will be able to learn how to build, test and publish a Conversational Bot in Azure AI Services.
13 videos2 readings3 quizzes
