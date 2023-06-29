Whizlabs
Exam Prep AI-102: Microsoft Azure AI Engineer Associate
Whizlabs

Exam Prep AI-102: Microsoft Azure AI Engineer Associate

Taught in English

2,091 already enrolled

Course

Gain insight into a topic and learn the fundamentals

Whizlabs Instructor

Instructor: Whizlabs Instructor

Coursera Plus

Included with Coursera Plus

3.8

(10 reviews)

Intermediate level

Recommended experience

15 hours to complete
3 weeks at 5 hours a week
Flexible schedule
Learn at your own pace

What you'll learn

  • Explore and make use of AI conversational assistants.

  • Design and implement Computer Vision Solutions.

  • Develop Natural Language Processing Applications.

  • Design and Implement Knowledge Mining Solutions.

Skills you'll gain

Details to know

Shareable certificate

Add to your LinkedIn profile

Assessments

17 quizzes

See how employees at top companies are mastering in-demand skills

Learn more about Coursera for Business
Placeholder
Placeholder

Earn a career certificate

Add this credential to your LinkedIn profile, resume, or CV

Share it on social media and in your performance review

Placeholder

There are 5 modules in this course

Welcome to Week 1 of the Course. In this week, we’ll explore the basic course introduction and Azure Congitive Services. We will also explore the the concepts of Azure AI services with security based selecion. By the end of the course we'll learn how to create solutions to detect anomalies and improve content.

What's included

32 videos3 readings5 quizzes1 discussion prompt

Welcome to Week 2 of the Course. This week, we’ll explore the concepts of Image processing requirements, responses, and features. We learn the concepts of Text Extractor and Azure Video Indexer. By the end of this course, we will be able to configure Image classification and object detection in Azure AI Services.

What's included

15 videos1 reading3 quizzes

Welcome to Week 3 of the Course. This week, we’ll explore the concepts of Analyzing text & Process Speech. We will learn the concepts of the Translate Language & Language Understanding Model. By the end of this course, we will be able to create Conversational Q&A solutions in Azure AI Services.

What's included

39 videos1 reading4 quizzes

Welcome to Week 4 of the Course. This week, we’ll explore the concepts of Cognitive Search & AI Enrichment Skills. Then we learn how to perform Query an index, including syntax, sorting, filtering, and wildcards. By the end of this course, we will learn to demonstrate indexing by adding Cognitive Skills concepts.

What's included

10 videos1 reading2 quizzes

Welcome to the final week(Week 5) of the Course. This week, we’ll explore the concepts of AI Conversation Flow and Cognitive Search Solutions. Then we will learn how to analyze the concepts of Testing and Publishing the Conversational Bot. By the end of this course, we will be able to learn how to build, test and publish a Conversational Bot in Azure AI Services.

What's included

13 videos2 readings3 quizzes

Instructor

Whizlabs Instructor
Whizlabs
55 Courses29,181 learners

Offered by

Whizlabs

Recommended if you're interested in Cloud Computing

Why people choose Coursera for their career

Felipe M.
Learner since 2018
"To be able to take courses at my own pace and rhythm has been an amazing experience. I can learn whenever it fits my schedule and mood."
Jennifer J.
Learner since 2020
"I directly applied the concepts and skills I learned from my courses to an exciting new project at work."
Larry W.
Learner since 2021
"When I need courses on topics that my university doesn't offer, Coursera is one of the best places to go."
Chaitanya A.
"Learning isn't just about being better at your job: it's so much more than that. Coursera allows me to learn without limits."

New to Cloud Computing? Start here.

Placeholder

Open new doors with Coursera Plus

Unlimited access to 7,000+ world-class courses, hands-on projects, and job-ready certificate programs - all included in your subscription

Learn more

Advance your career with an online degree

Earn a degree from world-class universities - 100% online

Explore degrees

Join over 3,400 global companies that choose Coursera for Business

Upskill your employees to excel in the digital economy

Learn more

Frequently asked questions

More questions