AV
May 25, 2021
Content was amazing. Labs were really good. Videos from the lady talking the dense part need to improve. Audio from the lady had a messy stereo, also her pronunciation is not clear. Very bad quality
FI
Jul 30, 2021
This course is amazing. The hands on labs was outstanding. But, the audio quality was poor. Needs to improve the audio quality. Overall a great experience learning Apache Spark.
By Omar A•
Nov 8, 2020
Very useful for starting out with Databricks and Spark. I highly recommend this course to learn the many advantages of using Spark SQL. The notebooks provided by the course are very informative and I learned a lot of new tricks! Databricks community edition is an awesome way to get your feet wet, and this course guides you through it.
By Xiaoyue Z•
Nov 27, 2020
Real cutting-edge knowledge is being taught here. One drawback is that the community of Spark SQL is small and when I met some difficulties it's hard to find a quick solution with google or stackoverflow. Other things are perfect. Very nice course!
By IBRAHIM E•
Dec 29, 2020
Nice work but the exam is not real test to the materials , and it is not difficult but I would say strange and difficult to read
By Victor M•
Nov 9, 2020
its great to learn and have hand-on experience, its not SQL, its a combination of SQL and python
By stephane d•
Dec 2, 2020
Nice course. Kate Sullivan is a great teacher !
Coursera is really a high quality site.
By Nathan F•
Feb 19, 2022
It's okay. Biggest issue I had were the mistakes. Questions would have the wrong code, as in the question would ask to limit the data by year and month but each answer was limited by month and day. There is one instance where the entire work through won't execute unless the data file is renamed in each code chunk. Plenty of spelling errors. The subtitles for the videos have errors, at one point it states "inaudible" when the speaker is clearly talking. The course looks to have been posted a year ago and it is unfortunate that such simple mistakes haven't been fixed yet. It is true that you don't need much (or any) experience with SQL to understand the material which makes it excellent as an introductory course. Another participant talked about rejoining the course after a few months break and no longer had access to the free community edition of the software, another responded that the community edition is only a 14 day trial (of a 9 week course). Did not run into that issue myself as I was able to finish the 35 hours of content within a week. Would of received a much higher rating if the mistakes had been fixed.
By Dominic d A F•
Nov 16, 2021
Positive:
* The instructors do a good job of easing non-technical people into the subject matter.
* Instructions for interfacing with the GUIs are explicit and clear.
Negative:
* The questions for quizzes and exercises were written by someone that is not fluent in English -- you will waste a LOT of time digging through the forums where other students had to piece together the intended meaning.
* The exercises are extremely easy for intermediate technical level students. More technical focus on the differentiating value / power of Databricks would have been a far better use of time.
By Suhaimi C•
Jul 10, 2021
Excellent course! Thanks to the instructor and coursera for providing awesome course. Lots of exercises to practice what I just learned. Lots of tips and functions that are very useful. Highly recommend this course if you would like to learn or brush on your spark sql skill and knowledge.
By APURBA S•
Jul 16, 2021
All the major function of Spark SQL are taught so well by these teachers and the curriculam is greatly divided into parts and week. With the interactive notebooks, the learning experience is even better. 8.5/10.
By Andrea L V•
May 26, 2021
By Fayzul I•
Jul 31, 2021
By Aleksandr K•
Jul 18, 2021
I really liked the course, all study materials are well documented and the overall learning process was made good. You will use Databricks notebooks in your learning journey.
By Edilson M L•
May 5, 2022
Excellent course!! Totally hands-on with a real-life approach. I truly recommend this course for all of those who intend to sharpen the analytical skills through Spark SQL.
By Guilherme M•
Nov 3, 2021
Videos are not in the highest quality, but the content is pure gold. Congratulations to the entire Databricks team behind the creation of this material.
By Victor•
Mar 27, 2021
I loved it! In my company we use databricks every day so I saw an opportunity to do this course in order to master in databricks! I'm enjoying a lot.
By Anushree C•
May 11, 2021
I would like to thanks the instructors and the Coursera team for preparing such a nice course for beginners.
By Guillermo B•
May 2, 2022
Good for new data analysts who recently started with Databricks and have some experience with SQL.
By Arman N•
Feb 19, 2021
it was amazing to be familiar with Apache Spark SQL thank you for this great course
By hoang k n•
Nov 23, 2020
Nice introduction to pySpark and databricks, as well as some advance SQL functions
By Ramon V•
Feb 14, 2021
Great main instructor and helpers. Great content. Lots of hands on. Loved it!
By Jorge A P O•
Mar 29, 2021
Great informatio and a test enougth difcut, noy co mucth but funny.
By Dinesh M•
Nov 29, 2020
Excellent Couse, Content is top-notch and easy to follow.
Thanks!
By Marlon G•
Feb 28, 2022
I love it, thanks to Kate and all the other for the course!
By Ivan D S R•
Feb 1, 2022
Excelente curso, en realidad reta al estudiante en los lab.
By José L S R•
Jul 24, 2021
Really useful and recommended for any Databricks/Spark user