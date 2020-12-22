About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 1 of 3 in the
Data Science with Databricks for Data Analysts Specialization
Intermediate Level

Familiarity with SQL

Approx. 14 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Ingest, transform, and query data to extract valuable insights.

  • Leverage existing SQL skills to start working with Apache Spark.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Analysis
  • Spark SQL
  • SQL
Instructor

Offered by

Databricks

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

27 minutes to complete

Welcome to Apache Spark SQL for Data Analysts

27 minutes to complete
1 video (Total 2 min), 1 reading, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

1 hour to complete

Spark makes big data easy

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 21 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Using Spark SQL on Databricks

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 19 min), 4 readings, 2 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

1 hour to complete

Spark Under the Hood

1 hour to complete
7 videos (Total 32 min)

About the Data Science with Databricks for Data Analysts Specialization

Data Science with Databricks for Data Analysts

Frequently Asked Questions

