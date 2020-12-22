Apache Spark is one of the most widely used technologies in big data analytics. In this course, you will learn how to leverage your existing SQL skills to start working with Spark immediately. You will also learn how to work with Delta Lake, a highly performant, open-source storage layer that brings reliability to data lakes. By the end of this course, you will be able to use Spark SQL and Delta Lake to ingest, transform, and query data to extract valuable insights that can be shared with your team.
This course is part of the Data Science with Databricks for Data Analysts Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Familiarity with SQL
What you will learn
Ingest, transform, and query data to extract valuable insights.
Leverage existing SQL skills to start working with Apache Spark.
Skills you will gain
- Data Analysis
- Spark SQL
- SQL
Familiarity with SQL
Offered by
Databricks
Databricks is the data and AI company. Founded by the creators of Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow, organizations like Comcast, Condé Nast, Nationwide and H&M rely on Databricks’ open and unified platform to enable data engineers, scientists and analysts to collaborate and innovate faster.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to Apache Spark SQL for Data Analysts
An introduction to this course including learning objectives, frequently asked questions, and a chance to get to know fellow classmates.
Spark makes big data easy
Using Spark SQL on Databricks
Spark Under the Hood
Reviews
- 5 stars65.79%
- 4 stars25.79%
- 3 stars5.79%
- 2 stars1.73%
- 1 star0.86%
TOP REVIEWS FROM APACHE SPARK (TM) SQL FOR DATA ANALYSTS
This course is amazing. The hands on labs was outstanding. But, the audio quality was poor. Needs to improve the audio quality. Overall a great experience learning Apache Spark.
More information about Spark on a practical basis could have been provided.
Great main instructor and helpers. Great content. Lots of hands on. Loved it!
Many of the videos (all that introduced the notebooks) were not necessary and I stopped watching them. The course introduced me to some spark sql functions that I was unaware of.
About the Data Science with Databricks for Data Analysts Specialization
This specialization is intended for data analysts looking to expand their toolbox for working with data. Traditionally, data analysts have used tools like relational databases, CSV files, and SQL programming, among others, to perform their daily workflows. In this specialization, you will leverage existing skills to learn new ones that will allow you to utilize advanced technologies not traditionally linked to this role - technologies like Databricks and Apache Spark. By the end of this specialization, you'll be able to solve real-world business problems with Databricks and the most popular machine learning techniques.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.