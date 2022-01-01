About this Specialization

This specialization is intended for data analysts looking to expand their toolbox for working with data. Traditionally, data analysts have used tools like relational databases, CSV files, and SQL programming, among others, to perform their daily workflows. In this specialization, you will leverage existing skills to learn new ones that will allow you to utilize advanced technologies not traditionally linked to this role - technologies like Databricks and Apache Spark. By the end of this specialization, you'll be able to solve real-world business problems with Databricks and the most popular machine learning techniques.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization

Apache Spark (TM) SQL for Data Analysts

Data Science Fundamentals for Data Analysts

Applied Data Science for Data Analysts

