- Data Science
- Data Analysis
- Machine Learning
- Spark SQL
- SQL
- Databricks
What you will learn
Discover how Databricks and Apache Spark simplify big data processing and optimize data analysis.
Frame business problems for data science and machine learning to make the most out of big data analytic workflows.
Solve real-world business problems quickly using Databricks to power the most popular data science techniques.
Ingest, transform, and query data to extract valuable insights.
Skills you will gain
About this Specialization
Applied Learning Project
In this specialization, you'll complete a series of hands-on lab assignments and projects. The lab assignments will allow you to test-drive Databricks and Apache Spark to streamline today's most popular data science workflows. You will also apply the latest data science strategies to complete and assess your very own data science project.
Familiarity with SQL and Python will help you as you progress through this specialization.
Familiarity with SQL and Python will help you as you progress through this specialization.
How the Specialization Works
Take Courses
A Coursera Specialization is a series of courses that helps you master a skill. To begin, enroll in the Specialization directly, or review its courses and choose the one you'd like to start with. When you subscribe to a course that is part of a Specialization, you’re automatically subscribed to the full Specialization. It’s okay to complete just one course — you can pause your learning or end your subscription at any time. Visit your learner dashboard to track your course enrollments and your progress.
Hands-on Project
Every Specialization includes a hands-on project. You'll need to successfully finish the project(s) to complete the Specialization and earn your certificate. If the Specialization includes a separate course for the hands-on project, you'll need to finish each of the other courses before you can start it.
Earn a Certificate
When you finish every course and complete the hands-on project, you'll earn a Certificate that you can share with prospective employers and your professional network.
There are 3 Courses in this Specialization
Apache Spark (TM) SQL for Data Analysts
Apache Spark is one of the most widely used technologies in big data analytics. In this course, you will learn how to leverage your existing SQL skills to start working with Spark immediately. You will also learn how to work with Delta Lake, a highly performant, open-source storage layer that brings reliability to data lakes. By the end of this course, you will be able to use Spark SQL and Delta Lake to ingest, transform, and query data to extract valuable insights that can be shared with your team.
Data Science Fundamentals for Data Analysts
In this course we're going to guide you through the fundamental building blocks of data science, one of the fastest-growing fields in the world!
Applied Data Science for Data Analysts
In this course, you will develop your data science skills while solving real-world problems. You'll work through the data science process to and use unsupervised learning to explore data, engineer and select meaningful features, and solve complex supervised learning problems using tree-based models. You will also learn to apply hyperparameter tuning and cross-validation strategies to improve model performance.
Offered by
Databricks
Databricks is the data and AI company. Founded by the creators of Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow, organizations like Comcast, Condé Nast, Nationwide and H&M rely on Databricks’ open and unified platform to enable data engineers, scientists and analysts to collaborate and innovate faster.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the refund policy?
Can I just enroll in a single course?
Is financial aid available?
Can I take the course for free?
Is this course really 100% online? Do I need to attend any classes in person?
How long does it take to complete the Specialization?
What background knowledge is necessary?
Do I need to take the courses in a specific order?
Will I earn university credit for completing the Specialization?
What will I be able to do upon completing the Specialization?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.