In this course we're going to guide you through the fundamental building blocks of data science, one of the fastest-growing fields in the world!
This course is part of the Data Science with Databricks for Data Analysts Specialization
Offered By
About this Course
Intermediate-level experience with SQL
What you will learn
Apply foundational data science concepts and techniques to solve these real-world problems.
Design, execute, assess, and communicate the results of your very own data science projects.
Skills you will gain
- Data Science
- Data Analysis
- Machine Learning
Intermediate-level experience with SQL
Offered by
Databricks
Databricks is the data and AI company. Founded by the creators of Apache Spark™, Delta Lake and MLflow, organizations like Comcast, Condé Nast, Nationwide and H&M rely on Databricks’ open and unified platform to enable data engineers, scientists and analysts to collaborate and innovate faster.
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course
Welcome to the Course
Module description.
An Introduction to Data Science
Introductory Statistics for Data Science
Connecting Data Science to the Real World
About the Data Science with Databricks for Data Analysts Specialization
This specialization is intended for data analysts looking to expand their toolbox for working with data. Traditionally, data analysts have used tools like relational databases, CSV files, and SQL programming, among others, to perform their daily workflows. In this specialization, you will leverage existing skills to learn new ones that will allow you to utilize advanced technologies not traditionally linked to this role - technologies like Databricks and Apache Spark. By the end of this specialization, you'll be able to solve real-world business problems with Databricks and the most popular machine learning techniques.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will I have access to the lectures and assignments?
What will I get if I subscribe to this Specialization?
Is financial aid available?
More questions? Visit the Learner Help Center.