Course 2 of 3 in the
Data Science with Databricks for Data Analysts Specialization
What you will learn

  • Apply foundational data science concepts and techniques to solve these real-world problems.

  • Design, execute, assess, and communicate the results of your very own data science projects.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Data Analysis
  • Machine Learning
Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

1 hour to complete

Welcome to the Course

1 hour to complete
6 videos (Total 27 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

An Introduction to Data Science

3 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 31 min)
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Introductory Statistics for Data Science

3 hours to complete
19 videos (Total 53 min), 5 readings, 4 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

3 hours to complete

Connecting Data Science to the Real World

3 hours to complete
9 videos (Total 32 min)

About the Data Science with Databricks for Data Analysts Specialization

Data Science with Databricks for Data Analysts

