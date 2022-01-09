By Dzmitry S•
Jan 9, 2022
If your goal is to get just basic understanding about Data Science - it will be absolutely fine for you. However you'll find almost nothing about Databricks ML features and runtime used by authors is obsolete and no longer available for selection during cluster configuration in community edition. Chapter about Statistics contains serious mistakes in notebooks and misses a lot of key information - I would propose either expand it or totaly remove and add statistics as prerequisite for the course. Also, to my mind peer review system is not as good as quizzes to evaluate students level.
By Ayon B•
Nov 8, 2021
Not satisfied with the peer review process. Delays generation of specialization certificate. I will not pay for another subscription cycle just to wait for peer review for my assignments. People also don't provide useful comments if they feel that something is wrong with the submission. This leaves the participant wondering where exactly things went wrong.
Also, instead of focusing on pyspark ML would have been better instead of sklearn which most course participants are already familiar with.
By Daniel F•
Nov 9, 2021
DO NOT PAY FOR COURSE UNTIL FIXED!!!
The notebooks in the course are broken. Many users posting in the forums but no response from Coursera or Databricks.
By Dr. S D G•
May 16, 2021
I am indeed so happy to finish this course with coursera. Awesome teaching, clear plan and preparation of teaching modules and lab modules. Great exposure. I am so happy that I learnt how to design a course, start from the basics, move up and land with a project. Testing the skills after very session was is a great idea and give good impact on the learning. Overall look forward to take more courses. Thank you
By Salma N•
Jan 30, 2022
Great for beginners, yet as an experimented data scientist, it was refreshing to recall basics of what I love doing the most, while learning a new tool for me.
By AVIJIT J•
Mar 27, 2022
good, consized, appropriate.
By Leandro C•
Apr 18, 2021
Good explanition, but the exercises are not so practical.
Wait to someone to correct your works is really hard. For this reason, I recommend to star by this course.
By Crystal G•
Aug 27, 2021
A good primer into DS, but only tangentially related to this specialization. Work was done in Databricks, but could very easily have been done outside of it. Was hoping to learn more about DB platform for this specialization. Also, for the most part, the assignments were unclear as to what we were being asked to do.
The peer review of assignments is not a bad concept, but difficult to assess your peers when you (and probably they) don't even understand what is to be assessed.