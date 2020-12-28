About this Course

Flexible deadlines
Reset deadlines in accordance to your schedule.
Shareable Certificate
Earn a Certificate upon completion
100% online
Start instantly and learn at your own schedule.
Course 3 of 3 in the
Data Science with Databricks for Data Analysts Specialization
Intermediate Level

Completion of the first two courses in the Data Science with Databricks for Data Analysts Coursera specialization. This course is the final course.

Approx. 16 hours to complete
English

What you will learn

  • Explore data using unsupervised machine learning.

  • Solve complex supervised learning problems using tree-based models.

  • Apply hyperparameter tuning and cross-validation strategies to improve model performance.

Skills you will gain

  • Data Science
  • Machine Learning
  • Databricks
Instructors

Offered by

Placeholder

Databricks

Syllabus - What you will learn from this course

Week
1

Week 1

2 hours to complete

Welcome to the Course

2 hours to complete
8 videos (Total 40 min), 2 readings, 1 quiz
Week
2

Week 2

3 hours to complete

Applied Unsupervised Learning

3 hours to complete
15 videos (Total 69 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
3

Week 3

3 hours to complete

Feature Engineering and Selection

3 hours to complete
17 videos (Total 71 min), 2 readings, 6 quizzes
Week
4

Week 4

6 hours to complete

Applied Tree-based Models

6 hours to complete
14 videos (Total 60 min), 10 readings, 9 quizzes

Reviews

TOP REVIEWS FROM APPLIED DATA SCIENCE FOR DATA ANALYSTS

About the Data Science with Databricks for Data Analysts Specialization

Data Science with Databricks for Data Analysts

Frequently Asked Questions

