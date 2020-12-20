By Xiaoyue Z•
Dec 19, 2020
Very bad notebooks/Exam. Bug in exam, instruction missing in notebook which cause it impossible to calculate the correct answer. Don't know why coursera put such un-tested, un-updated, un-reviewed course online.
By Saurab R R•
Jul 7, 2021
Was expecting spark based Mlib not scikit learn
By Ivan O C•
Jun 23, 2021
Nice course, its approach is the right mix between theory and hands-on exercise on the databricks platform...
By Leandro C•
Apr 17, 2021
Perfect and objective content. Simple and practical exercises. I strongly recommend!
By Dzmitry S•
Jan 8, 2022
Good course with good practical tasks (felt relatively simple for me, but may be more challenging for others). It's happy to see quizes as performance evaluation in comparison with peer reviews from previous specialization course. However I lack Databricks features usage and explanations (MlFlow expecially). Also Databricks runtime used during course preparation is no longer available for selection as cluster configuration - it results in different answers for specific questions (it was very painful with K-Means clustering - I just had other ordering cluster labels)
By stephane d•
Dec 29, 2020
Great course for an overview but with a high level of abstraction (usage of existing libraries but very little coding of algorithms that show the details of the principles)